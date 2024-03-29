One dead following house fire early Friday morning just outside of Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman is dead following a house fire on Albany Drive just outside of Franklin early Friday.
Fire crews responded to the home just after 2 a.m. and found the home more than 50 percent engulfed. The caller who phoned in the fire stated that her 84-year-old mother was still inside the home.
WCSO Deputies were first on scene and found the home completely engulfed in flames and were unable to enter the structure. Firefighters were also unable to enter the structure due to the amount of fire and roof collapse.
Three people were displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
