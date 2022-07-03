One dead following shooting on Ringgold Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Ringold Road Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Police report that upon their arrival they discovered a white male inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare from the scene. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Following the shooting, CPD searched the area for the suspect. Police say that a person of interest exited an apartment and surrendered to police officers before he was taken into custody.

Police are working to identify the victim and notify his family.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.