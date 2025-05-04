One dead in fatal three-car crash on I-40 Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 17-year-old teen driver, Chance Lee Kimbro, was killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-40 West near Spence Lane Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police reports say Kimbro was driving an alleged stolen 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on I-40 when he collided with a semi-trailer, causing the Fusion to spin.

He was ejected onto the interstate and struck by a third vehicle, resulting in his death.

An unidentified passenger fled the scene, and witnesses reported Kimbro speeding and changing lanes before the crash.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement, and the Fusion had been reported stolen earlier that day.

