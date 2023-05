ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-24 West in Robertson County on Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told NewsChannel 5 that the crash took place near mile marker 18 just passed the Maxey Road exit.

One lane of traffic is blocked as emergency officials continue to investigate.

THP asks drivers to use caution as they approach the area.

No further information is available at this time.