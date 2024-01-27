Watch Now
News

Actions

One dead, one injured after crash on I-24 East in Rutherford County

generic - THP
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
generic - THP
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 11:04:06-05

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured and one person is dead following a car crash on I-24 in Rutherford County Friday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m.

Diego Gomez, 49, was driving a 2004 Honda Civic east on I-24 near mile marker 72. Yair Moctezuma de Jesus, 43, of Georgia, was driving a 2024 Volvo Tractor truck next to the Civic.

For an unknown reason, Gomez ran the Civic off the right side of the roadway and over-corrected before losing all control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop, facing the wrong way, and Gomez tried to get over to the left shoulder of the interstate when the tractor-truck swerved to avoid a collision.

The tractor truck struck the Civic and both vehicles came to a rest in the center median.

Gomez died as a result of injuries from the accident, while his 23-year-old passenger, Salvador Lopez Orellana was injured.

Moctezuma de Jesus was not injured in the accident.

No further information is available at this time.


Carrie's recommends:

People are going without food. Legislators call out Tennessee for SNAP backlog.

"Local journalism is important – case and point Alexandra Koehn's persistent work to shine a light on the massive backlog of SNAP benefit applications. Lawmakers took notice and started asking questions. The problem isn't solved yet, and we're still asking questions. I hope lawmakers are too."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather