One dead, one injured after shooting at apartment complex in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is hurt and another is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Hermitage.

MNPD tells Newschannel5 they responded around 10:30 AM to an initial report of someone seeing a shooting victim around the Brooks Mill Circle and Oakwell Farms Lane area.

Officers located two victims. One was deceased upon arrival, another was suffering from non-life threatening injuries and taken to Vanderbilt.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel5 will continue to update it as details become available.