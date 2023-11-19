Watch Now
One dead, one injured after shooting at apartment complex in Hermitage

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 15:12:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is hurt and another is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Hermitage.

MNPD tells Newschannel5 they responded around 10:30 AM to an initial report of someone seeing a shooting victim around the Brooks Mill Circle and Oakwell Farms Lane area.

Officers located two victims. One was deceased upon arrival, another was suffering from non-life threatening injuries and taken to Vanderbilt.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel5 will continue to update it as details become available.

