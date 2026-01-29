One downed tree in Old Hickory may be prolonging the neighborhood's power outage

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the Nashville Electric Service (NES) and other city officials are working around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers, obstacles remain.

That includes a large downed tree, lying on both power lines and a home in Old Hickory.

As it's on private property, it's the homeowner's responsibility to remove the tree. That means NES can't start fixing the affected power lines until the property owner facilitates a removal.

However, because the downed power lines are prolonging a power outage for the entire neighborhood, one Metro council member wants more to be done.

"This should be taken down, and this should be fixed," said council member Jeff Eslick, who is calling on the Mayor's Office to step in and make the decision to remove the tree.

While he's heard the rental property plans to remove it, he hasn't seen progress, as of Wednesday night, and time is of the essence.

The councilman added that overall, he thinks NES and other city officials are doing their best, given the circumstances.

We have reached out to the Davidson County Register of Deeds to get in touch with the property owner and hear their plans regarding the tree.

These neighbors join thousands of others without power, according to NES. If you are still without power, you can report it by texting OUT to 637797 or by calling (615) 234-0000.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.