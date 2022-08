CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One firefighter is in the hospital with minor injuries after helping to fight a house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire burned the house, located on Superior Lane, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Montgomery County Fire Service

Teams from Station 18 successfully fought back the inferno before it spread to other properties in the East Montgomery neighborhood.

The firefighter who was injured is expected to make a full recovery.