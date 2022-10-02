One Generation Away Mobile Food Pantry seeing dire need in communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Generation Away Mobile Food Pantry visited the Maplewood district of Nashville Saturday, at a time when the need for food in communities is greater than ever because of inflation.

One Generation said when the mobile food pantry is out in the community these days, 250 to 300 cars with people who need food for themselves and their families will line up, wrapping around the street.

The CEO of One Generation, Chris Whitney, said the Maplewood district has one of the greatest needs among the areas the food pantry serves in Middle Tennessee.

The mobile drive-through food pantry was at Maplewood High School starting at 8:30, but people were urged ahead of the event to come early because so many people get in line.

Whitney said inflation has been a double edge sword. The number of people who desperately need food is growing and donations are also grinding to a halt.

Grocery stores are also getting less food and holding food longer to decrease margins making 'food rescue' harder, which is when food pantries take leftover but edible food from a store — before it gets wasted — to distribute.

Whitney said he wants people to know how dire this situation is getting.

"We just can't let people go hungry," said Whitney. "Kids should not be waiting a weekend and then eating when they get into school. And our senior citizens shouldn't be making decisions between food and medicine. We just had a hurricane in Florida; well, there's a natural disaster that goes on every day and it's called hunger. So, let's get together, let's come together, and let's end hunger."

When it comes to what kinds of food are needed, he said it's really everything, but fresh produce is what the pantry especially needs.

You can help by going to the One Generation Away website to learn how to donate.

If you are one of the people in need of food, Whitney said do not be ashamed.

"A number of families that we've never seen before, and people who you'd never expect to be in that line, are now in that line. So that's why once again, hope, honor and dignity. We want to love people well and let them know this is a season, and we just want to talk with you in this season," said Whitney.

Future food distributions are also listed on the website.