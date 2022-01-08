One in critical condition following crash in Clarksville Saturday morning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one is injured following a crash in Clarksville Saturday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Involving three vehicles, the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 101st Airborne Division Parkway, between Peachers Mill Road and Ringgold Road.

One who was injured has been flown via LifeFlight to Nashville for treatment. The status of that person's injuries are currently unknown.

At the time of writing, only one lane remains open on the westbound side of 101st Airborne Division Parkway. CPD asks drivers to find an alternate route until the scene has cleared.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team of CPD will investigate the incident.

No other information has been made available.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is released.