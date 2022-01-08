Watch
News

Actions

One in critical condition following crash in Clarksville Saturday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Clarksville Police Department
The scene of the crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway in Clarksville Saturday, January 8, 2022.
101st_Peachers Mill 1.8.22.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 13:18:41-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one is injured following a crash in Clarksville Saturday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Involving three vehicles, the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 101st Airborne Division Parkway, between Peachers Mill Road and Ringgold Road.

One who was injured has been flown via LifeFlight to Nashville for treatment. The status of that person's injuries are currently unknown.

At the time of writing, only one lane remains open on the westbound side of 101st Airborne Division Parkway. CPD asks drivers to find an alternate route until the scene has cleared.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team of CPD will investigate the incident.

No other information has been made available.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast