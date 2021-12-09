One in custody, others sought in Clarksville homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police said one person is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:42 p.m. in the area of Buckshot Drive and Whitetail Drive. Police said they arrived and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Montgomery County deputies spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved and initiated a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued and ended in the Lincoln Homes Housing Authority area.

Those in the car took off on foot and one person was later captured. Police said they are still looking for the others but did not say how many.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Residents in the immediate area of Lincoln Homes were asked to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

Anyone with information or additional video footage was asked to contact Detective Hughes, 931-648-0656, ext. 5340, You can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591. Tips are anonymous and you are eligible for a cash reward.