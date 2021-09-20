One injured in apparent road rage shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured Monday morning in an apparent road rage shooting in South Nashville.

The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. at 2921 Elizabeth Street, located not far from Thompson Lane and Nolensville Pike.

Metro police dispatch confirmed one person was transported after a "road rage incident." Additional details were not available.

Just last week, two men were arrested and charged in connection with another apparent road rage shooting that injured a truck driver on Murfreesboro Pike.