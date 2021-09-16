Two charged in Murfreesboro Pike road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police arrested two men in connection with an apparent road rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike from earlier this week.

Police said 22-year-old Jemarvin Jenkins and 19-year-old Shaun Quinn-Eggleston are both charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Jenkins admitted to shooting a truck driver Tuesday afternoon after he switched lanes in front of him. They said Quinn-Eggleston also admitted to being Jenkins’ passenger and to getting out of the car with Jenkins after they cut off the truck in traffic.

The encounter was caught on a camera inside the truck.

During the arrest, investigators said they also found 1.7 pounds of cocaine, 16 grams of marijuana, $11,000 in cash, two guns and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation remains ongoing. The truck driver who was hurt is expected to be OK.