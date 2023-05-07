One killed in single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 28-year-old man from College Grove, Tennessee is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday morning.

Metro Police report that the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Officials are working to identify and notify his next of kin, as a Guatemalan ID was found on his person.

Early investigations show that he was driving a Nissan Xterra west on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went off the roadway.

The Xterra struck a utility pole and tree before landing on its passenger side in a parking lot of 1128 Murfreesboro Pike.

Several bystanders heard the crash take place and went to help pull the man from the vehicle. He later died at the scene.

There was no evidence of alcohol use found at the scene. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in this crash.

Officials are contributing the cause of this crash as excessive speed and failure to maintain lane at this time.

No further information is available at this time.