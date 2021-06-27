One man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication in fatal I-24 crash

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving without a license in connection to a fatal car crash on Sunday morning.

Metro Police say 23-year-old Carlos Cruz-Gomez is jailed on those charges after Sunday morning's fatal collision on I-24 West near Haywood Lane that killed 43-year-old William Klomp Jr.

An investigation shows that Klomp's Ford Focus was broken down on the right shoulder of I-24.

He was sitting in the vehicle when Cruz-Gomez's Chevy Econline van left left the lane and hit Klomp's vehicle around 1:25 a.m.

Klomp was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Cruz-Gomez admitted to drinking four beers and two mixed drinks, and showed signs of impairment. Police found an open container in his van.

A blood sample from Cruz-Gomez will be analyzed by the MNPD crime lab for alcohol content.

He is currently held on $80,000 bond.

