One man dead, suspect in custody after shooting outside Manchester hotel

Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 17:36:44-04

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed in a shooting outside a hotel in Manchester Friday afternoon, and a male suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Manchester police, the victim was found in the parking lot of the Ambassador Inn hotel in the 900 block of Interstate Drive, which is where the investigators believe the shooting happened.

The victim did not have any identification on him and might be a non-Tennessee resident, says Manchester police. The identification of the suspect has not been released either.

Any additional information about this shooting will come from the local district attorney's office, says Manchester police.

