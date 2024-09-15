"One of a kind": Family remembers man killed in car crash Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 26-year-old Noah Villarce lost his life in a car crash Thursday afternoon.

He was on his way to the grocery store and turning into the parking lot on Dickerson Pike when Metro Police say he was hit by a pickup truck.

His 9-month-old daughter, who was strapped in her car seat, miraculously survived.

"It was four cars involved and she came out with not a scratch," said Noah's mother, Linda Villarce.

"Honestly I just keep thanking God she was okay," added Noah's fiancee, Iyana Byrd.

Family and friends now remembering Noah as a loving father, a joker, and a bright personality that brought everyone together.

"He was one of a kind," said his friend Justin Baskin. "He really wanted to make people laugh."

When he wasn't taking care of his daughter and fiancee, or working at Gibson Guitars, he was grilling out and making time for family.

Several family members shared with NewsChannel 5 how much they love and miss Noah and will continue to hold his memory close to their hearts.

Police say the preliminary cause of the crash was Noah's failure to yield.

The family says Naima's car seat saved her, and they're urging to you double check your car seats and seat belts to make sure they are properly secured.

If you want to help the family with funeral costs, you can find out more.

"We just want to make sure that he gets that final, he gets a proper goodbye," concluded his fiancee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

