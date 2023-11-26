'One of the best moments of my life.' Veteran and single father of 5 gifted SUV at Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The halftime show at Sunday's Titans' game was life-changing for a local veteran.

Nissan and the Titans teamed up to surprise Seth Cole with a brand new 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.

Watch the emotional surprise in the player above.

Cole is a combat veteran. He was severely injured at war and developed extreme neurological difficulties. He is also a single father of five children. His son and four daughters range in age from 2 to 13. Recently, the family hasn't had a car.

"I've been carless for about 3 months," said Cole. "Getting groceries, essentials, clothes, back and forth, anything, it made it really challenging for everybody. This is going to change our lives."

Cole and his children were honored guests at the Titans ‘Salute to Service’ game. Additionally, country artist Craig Campbell performed 'Rise Above' a song Cole wrote. Cole wrote the song through a collaboration with CreatiVets, which is an organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for men and women who have sacrificed for our country.

"Once I saw that big key, I was just like... no way they did not," said Cole. "This was amazing. Really. It was — besides having all my kids — it's one of the best moments of my life."