One of the Tennessee Three is 'seriously' considering U.S. Senate run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2024 elections are still more than a year away, but one familiar face thrust into the spotlight as part of the Tennessee Three says she may be looking to make a move to the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, gained nationwide exposure after state Republicans voted to expel two of her Black colleagues from the house, but narrowly voted to retain her.

Now Johnson is telling the Chattanooga Times Free Press that she is "seriously" considering a run for the U.S. Senate next year, presumably running against Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is about to finish her first term.

She told the Chattanooga paper there have been many "very serious people" asking her to run, following the drama at the state capitol in April.

Johnson, or another Democrat, would face an uphill battle running against Blackburn, who was endorsed by then-President Trump in 2018.

Blackburn beat former governor Phil Bredesen for her senate seat: 55 to 44 percent.