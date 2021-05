NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A boat caught fire at a Walmart gas station in Hermitage Sunday afternoon, leaving one person critically injured.

Nashville Fire crews responded to a call about a vehicle fire at 4720 Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage. They arrived to heavy black smoke coming from a boat at the gas station of a Walmart.

Nashville FD tells us that one person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

Nashville Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.