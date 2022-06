NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police responded to the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike at the Speedway gas station around 10:53 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say that one person was shot and critically injured.

No information about the cause of the shooting or the identity of the victim is available at this time.

