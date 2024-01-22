One person dead after Goodlettsville home invasion

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after several people were shot during a home invasion in Goodlettsville.

Officials say that two masked suspects entered an apartment at The Retreats Apartments in the 100 block of Robert Cartwright Drive Friday evening.

The suspects opened fire on several people inside the apartment with an AR-style weapon. Multiple victims were transported and treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital following the incident. One of the victims, a male juvenile, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Goodlettsville Police say that the suspects drove a dark-colored sedan, pictured above.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact GPD at 615-859-3405.