One person dead after shooting at bar on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting at Lucky's Bar and Grill Saturday.

Metro Police responded to the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered that three people had been shot. A 43-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old Christopher D. Johnson Jr. were hit in an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that Johnson had been in a heated argument with a man on the scene before they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and the two other victims were hit.

The second gunman fled prior to police arriving at the scene. Police say that multiple witnesses also fled the bar after the shooting took place.

All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center following the shooting. Johnson passed away from critical injuries. The two other victims are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.