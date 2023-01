NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Cannon Street.

Police report that one male gunshot wound victim was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt. The victim later died.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.