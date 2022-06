NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured following a shooting Wednesday.

Metro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Lafayette Street around 11:00 a.m. Officers were told that a man had been shot in the legs.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other victims were found at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation as MNPD works to find the alleged gunman.