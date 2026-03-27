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One person injured in hit and run near Murfreesboro Pike and Fairfield Dr.

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was taken to the hospital following a hit and run at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fairfield Drive.

At this time there is no word on their condition. We will update as we learn more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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