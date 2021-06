DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person in Dickson County died in a car crash on Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us that 43-year-old Jessie Davis was driving a pickup truck and pulling a trailer, heading eastbound near 1300 St. Paul Road.

Davis's truck then crossed the center line and ran off the right side of the road, then overturned off the roadway down a rock embankment.

The truck came to a final rest on its roof.

Davis was taken to Horizon Medical Center and died from injuries.