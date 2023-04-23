One person killed in house fire on Marsden Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm call in the 1700 block of Marsden Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire inside the back bedroom of the residence. Crews worked quickly to put the fire out.

Officials found the individual deceased inside the home.

Nashville Fire Department

Officials report that the other resident within the home was able to make it out safely.

NFD is continuing to investigate the scene. No other information is available at this time.