Watch Now
News

Actions

One person killed in house fire on Marsden Drive

Marsden Drive fire
WTVF
Marsden Drive fire
Posted at 8:49 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 10:06:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm call in the 1700 block of Marsden Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire inside the back bedroom of the residence. Crews worked quickly to put the fire out.

Officials found the individual deceased inside the home.

Marsden Drive fire

Officials report that the other resident within the home was able to make it out safely.

NFD is continuing to investigate the scene. No other information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap