GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small plane crashed near Pulaski, TN, in Giles County on Dianna Rd with only a pilot on board the aircraft.

The time of the crash was around 11:15 AM.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident.

As of this time, there's no word on the status of the pilot.

NewsChannel 5 is working to learn more about this, and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.