One person recovered from Hurricane Creek, officials say

WRTV photo.

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 10, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department responders recovered one person Friday night from Hurricane Creek. The drowning call happened around 8:30 p.m. NFD spokesperson Joseph Pleasant said the investigation will move forward to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The person wasn't immediately identified.

