One person shot after multiple people were fighting at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a local gas station in Nashville Monday night. Police say several people were involved in a brawl in the parking lot of the Mapco on Smith Springs Road.

At some point in the fight, someone pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. One person was shot while the others made a run for it.

The person shot is a male and is believed to be a teenager due to eyewitness reports, but we're waiting to get that confirmation from police to share their age.

That person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition. The suspect is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are working with Mapco and nearby businesses to find surveillance video that can help in the investigation.

We're staying in close contact with Metro police to provide you the latest updates in the case.

