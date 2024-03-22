One raffle ticket could win you a home valued at $600,000

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine living in a luxury home in an upscale neighborhood -- one that offers amenities like a resort-style pool, open green spaces, and an amenity center. Oh, and should I mention it's located near just about everything -- the interstate, shopping, restaurants, schools. That dream will become reality for one lucky person three weeks from today.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peek into this year's "Home with Heart" home.

It's the third year for the "Home With Heart" raffle. Willow Branch Homes will donate this newly built home in its Greystone community in Smyrna. I had a chance to tour the place yesterday -- and it's amazing! Four bedrooms, three baths, open floor plan. It's valued at more than $600,000... and can be yours, for just $100. That's the ticket price... with every cent going to the Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

I asked Willow Branch COO Paul Winegar how his company came up with the idea:

"What can we do that's long-lasting and something that can really stand out that we can say we were a part of, and we thought about the children's hospital and we had some relationships through our owner and some other employees and we reached out and they were super gracious," said Paul.

Since 2022, the raffle has raised almost one and a half million dollars towards life-changing care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, supporting a longtime vision to bring inpatient pediatric rehabilitation services to the hospital to better serve children in Tennessee and beyond.

Ace Hardware is one of the prize partners with the "Home with Heart" raffle, donating a garage and grill prize package valued at $5,000 for one lucky winner. So even if you don't win the home — you could take home some amazing prizes just by entering the raffle.

The two-story 2,631 square foot home also boasts a huge California Closet off the primary bathroom, nine foot ceilings, loft space, study and two car garage. Open Houses are every Saturday and Sunday now through April 10 from noon to 5 p.m. And if you go tomorrow, bring your appetite!

"This weekend, a special event with Ace Hardware in the Smyrna area specifically. It's gonna be at the house, some grilling, showing off their stuff. They're a great partner to help along with the hospital too," said Paul.

This Saturday March 23, representatives with TN Craft Butcher and Big Green Egg will grill out and serve free food samples for open house attendees from noon until 5 p.m. Ace Hardware will also be holding a drawing for attendees.

Ticket sales close at noon on April 12.We will announce the winner live on air that evening.

The address of the home is 601 Whitetail Court in Smyrna off of Rocky Fork Road: