One shot near Priest Lake gas station after argument between group of men escalates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person was shot after witnesses say an argument escalated between a group of men in the Priest Lake area of Nashville.

The shooting happened near Bell Road and Blackwood Drive around noon Monday. Reporter Levi Ismail was in the area and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

We were just down the road and heard 5 loud popping sounds here off Bell Road.

Now we know three people were shot at by a car driving by.@MNPDNashville appears to be searching for someone.

More details to come.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/dzbQudIorZ — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) October 25, 2021

Witnesses told NewsChannel 5 there was an argument at one gas station that escalated across the street on Blackwood Drive.

A silver sedan apparently drove up as the men walked to the Shell gas station and opened fire.

Police said the men returned fire and one person was shot. That person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The other men reportedly took off. No other details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates.