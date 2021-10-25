Watch
One shot near Priest Lake gas station after argument between group of men escalates

WTVF
At least one person was shot after witnesses say an argument escalated between a group of men in the Priest Lake area of Nashville.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:19:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person was shot after witnesses say an argument escalated between a group of men in the Priest Lake area of Nashville.

The shooting happened near Bell Road and Blackwood Drive around noon Monday. Reporter Levi Ismail was in the area and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Witnesses told NewsChannel 5 there was an argument at one gas station that escalated across the street on Blackwood Drive.

A silver sedan apparently drove up as the men walked to the Shell gas station and opened fire.

Police said the men returned fire and one person was shot. That person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The other men reportedly took off. No other details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

