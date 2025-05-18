One week after deadline, hundreds lined up at community event for a REAL ID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one week since we hit the deadline to get a REAL ID.

This is the updated form of ID that allows you to board an airplane or enter federal buildings.

If you're one of the people who still doesn't have one, you're not alone.

Hundreds lined up to get a last minute ID at the annual Bellevue Community Picnic Saturday.

A REAL ID mobile unit was open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and several were hoping to take advantage of it.

"It's one of those things that's required, and we put it off. You know everybody in line has put it off," said Dale Mosley, who was in line.

"We're getting sunburnt, it is what it is...but we don't have to go to the DMV. That's my main motivation is to not go to the DMV," added Marc McDonald, who stayed in line for five hours.

Unfortunately, a Chamber of Commerce spokesperson says they weren't able to see everybody, leaving many empty-handed.

While those who waited for a while were frustrated, some were still thankful to have a last-minute option.

"Absolutely amazing," concluded McDonald, when asked how he felt about the event.

If you still don't have a REAL ID, you can still board an airplane with your passport, military or tribal ID. If you use your old ID, you'll be allowed to fly after going through extra security.

