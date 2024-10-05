One week later: Lebanon gathers, sends donations to East TN after Hurricane Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's now been one week since Hurricane Helene brought deep loss and destruction across the southeast.

With so many in need not too far away from us, the Volunteer State stepped up to help.

Volunteers have been gathering at the Lebanon Fire Department Training Center to load donations onto trucks and send them to the hardest hit areas. That includes Greeneville, Newport and Erwin.

"Why not? Somebody's gotta do it," said William Shipper, who's supplying the trucks and trailers headed to East Tennessee.

"When there is a need, and you have the ability to meet the need, it's just the right thing to do," added Mistie Ragland. She'll also be traveling to help storm victims, providing supplies and hot meals.

"I don't want anyone to have to go through this because it's horrible. It disrupts your life for months and months and years," said Melissa Lutz, who dropped off donations Friday.

She lived through Hurricane Florence on the North Carolina coast and knows a little help goes a long way.

"It's overwhelming," explained Lutz. "So...I can help with water to brush their teeth or rinse their hair, shower off...anything."

The Lebanon Fire Department is accepting donations at 520 Coles Ferry Pike and the Nashville Superspeedway is accepting donations at 4847-F McCrary Road.

These are the items that are most needed:



Benadryl

Wasp or bug spray

Hydrocortisone cream

Filled propane tanks, fuel carts

Water

Canned goods

Diapers, baby wipes

Is your church or organization accepting donations that benefit Helene storm victims? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.