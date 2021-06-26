One year later, family, police search for answers in death of Jamarcus Esmon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly a year, family, friends and the Franklin Police Department are looking for answers to the death of Jamarcus Esmon.

On June 27, 2020, Esmon was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard in Franklin. The 26-year-old's death has not been solved and leads haven't lead to an arrest.

Friday, Esmon's family went door-to-door on the street asking people if they heard or saw anything on that night.

"I'm trying to find peace. Some days I'm angry, some days I'm sad. I'm trying to find that spot in between. A lot of people tell me you need to learn to live with grief but it's hard," said Denis Floyd, Jamarcus's mother.

Floyd said after receiving a letter with condolences from Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner, she told the chief she felt a connection to the police department. Floyd's grandfather, Will Coffee, retired from FPD in 1993 as a major.

Floyd said Chief Faulkner approached the family with the idea of a "walk-and-knock" through the neighborhood where Esmon was killed. Floyd agreed, but she said she's felt anxiety about knocking on doors near the crime scene. Still, she felt she needed to be strong.

"I need to be his voice at the end of the day. So, whatever I need to do, where ever I need to go I'll do it," she said.

Many of Floyd's friends and several police officers joined in the walk-and-knock. Floyd said one of her friends was able to get to the scene quickly the night her son died.

"I called my best friend and said come and go check on my baby. Before I could get here she called me and said he didn't make it. It hurts," she said.

The memories are painful, but Floyd said she hopes the effort from Friday, plus a $15,000 reward offered by Governor Bill Lee and the Franklin Police Department, will coerce someone to come forward.