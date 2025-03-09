One year later: How the city is taking action after Riley Strain disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year after a college student visiting Nashville went missing, the city is gearing up for major change.

22-year-old Riley Strain disappeared on March 8 one year ago.

The Mizzou college student was in downtown Nashville for a weekend with fraternity brothers. After a night of drinking and getting kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway, he was gone.

For days, family, friends and strangers searched for Riley and prayed for his safe return.

He was finally found two weeks later, when his body was pulled out of the Cumberland River. Authorities ruled it an accidental drowning.

This was a story that hit home for many and lead to several calls for change.

After the disappearance, temporary fencing was installed on Gay Street along the Cumberland River where Riley was last seen.

Metro Council Member Jacob Kupin says this is just the start of future safety measures downtown.

Thanks to a comprehensive report from the Mayor's Office and the Department of Planning, Kupin says $1,500,000 has already been allocated to install new lighting, build permanent fencing along the river, and cleanup the greenway.

"The goal is to make sure that doesn't happen again and that the near misses don't happen either, right? We've heard about this story, but how many have we not heard about, how many could've been a problem and got caught in the nick of time?" said Kupin.

He adds the city has worked closely with the organization Red Frogs, a volunteer group that wants to keep partygoers safe on Broadway.

"What happens if someone is maybe too drunk to be walking on their own but not so drunk that they need to be arrested or taken to the hospital? And that's where Red Frogs has come in to fill that gap," Kupin explained.

While these efforts are being made in his honor, hearts are all still with Riley Strain.

"We're thinking about him, and we haven't forgotten," concluded Kupin. "I hope it does continue that conversation of how do we take care of one another?"

There is no timeline yet on when that permanent fencing, new lighting, and other safety measures will go into effect.

