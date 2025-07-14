One Year Later: Piper Elliott's father reflects on the anniversary of his 7-year-old daughter's tragic death

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year ago, on July 13, 2024, seven-year-old Piper Elliott was killed in Hendersonville.

Her mother Brandi Elliott admitted to authorities to drowning her daughter in Drakes Creek.

On the somber anniversary, I heard from Piper's father Jon Elliott about the legacy his beloved daughter left behind, and how he's managed to keep going through this incredibly difficult year.

"You think small things don't really matter to people, but small things matter the most sometimes and Piper's taught me that,” said Jon Elliott.

At the memorial bench honoring her short life, there are many small things to remember Piper Elliott.

"Every time I come out there's something different, people put stuff on the bench," Jon Elliott said.

Last year his life changed in an instant after his daughter's tragic death.

"It was hugs and kisses and see you tomorrow, there wasn't a tomorrow," Jon Elliott said.

In the year since, he's seen grief that's hard to even imagine.

"It's not easy going from having a family to nothing," Jon Elliott said.

According to Elliott, an outpouring of help from the community has kept him going.

"Just people checking on me and making sure I'm okay, never spent a holiday alone,” Jon Elliott said. "It's hard, I miss her a lot, but I've got my friends that they just keep me going and support me."

This past winter, a memorial bench was placed along Sanders Ferry Walkway to honor Piper, but the seven-year-old's legacy stretches far beyond that spot.

"She loved butterflies, which is one of her favorite things. Anytime there was a butterfly, she'd point it out. And sometimes she'd try to catch them" Elliott said.

He said this spring he was invited to Piper's former elementary school where a club meant to honor kids for acts of kindness, incorporated her love of butterflies, and even used her name, giving kids bracelets that said Piper's Pals.

According to court documents Brandi Elliot’s trial is slated to begin in December, click here for more information on the case.

