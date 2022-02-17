Only survivor of 2019 Westmoreland attacks dies

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — The only person to survive the 2019 Westmoreland attacks has died.

In April 2019, Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people in the town, several of which were family members. It was one of the deadliest crime sprees in Tennessee history.

The only person to survive was his grandmother, 82-year-old Mary Sue Hosale.

The family told NewsChannel 5 she had multiple health issues and died on Tuesday night.

Cummins' first trial is expected to start later this year. The district attorney said her death will not impact the case. She was already deposed on video and did not remember details of the attack.