Michael Cummins case: First trial date set for man accused of killing 8 in Westmoreland

Michael Cummins appears in court. File Photo
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 24, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first trial date has been set for Michael Cummins, the suspect accused of killing eight people in Sumner County.

Earlier this month, a Sumner County judge decided there will be two trials related to the 2019 case. The first trial date has been set for April 20, 2022; however, it’s unclear which one will be held first.

Cummins is accused in one of the deadliest crime sprees in Tennessee history. His defense team asked for three separate trials, while the District Attorney wanted to try the cases altogether.

Judge Dee Gay ultimately decided that while seven of the victims are connected, one other is not. As a result, there will be two trials for Cummins.

*Nick Beres contributed to this story.

