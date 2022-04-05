Opening day for the Nashville Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, the Nashville Sounds will celebrate opening day as they take on the Durham Bulls.

The team will have a variety of Opening Day festivities and ticket options for Tuesday, April 5 when they host the Durham Bulls at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

The fun starts before first pitch with a pregame block party on Junior Gilliam Way from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The block party is free to attend and will feature live music by Evan James Smith, Rebecca Lee Daniels and Josh Davidson.

There will be face painting, balloon artists, hair braiding and a photo-booth with Booster.

Fans will also be able to shop for Nashville Sounds apparel at a pop-up shop and enjoy local food trucks Sweet T’s BBQ and Lilly’s Hot Chicken. In addition to the two food trucks, domestic canned beer will also be available for purchase.

Gates to First Horizon Park open at 5:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home the 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway.

Fans will also be able to shop at the Music City Creative pop-up shop located on the concourse. Music City Creative is a LGBTQ-owned, Nashville-based hand-screen printing shop and retail store specializing in eco-friendly custom merchandise. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Opening day is also, Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday. People can bring their favorite four-legged friend to Opening Day! Tickets start at $30 ($25 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds benefiting Agape Animal Rescue. Special access for dogs and their humans have been setup at the Vanderbilt Health group area located in right field. Seats in this area are general admission, first come first serve.

The 2022 season marks the 44th in Nashville Sounds team history and first in the International League. It’s the first ever meeting between the Sounds and Bulls.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

For First Horizon Park Health & Safety Policies, click here.

