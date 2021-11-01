Operation Blackout cracking down on sex offenders for Halloween

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — While kids are out trick or treating, the Tennessee Department of Correction spent the night working to keep kids safe from registered sex offenders.

"Operation Blackout" adds an extra layer of safety for families on Halloween.

There are additional rules for sex offenders so families and children can be out in the community for Halloween festivities without having to worry about a possible crime taking place.

These rules for sex offenders under TDOC supervision include needing to be in their homes by 6 p.m.

They can't pass out candy, display Halloween decorations or have porch lights on.

TDOC is responsible for more than 3,000 registered sex offenders in Tennessee. In Nashville, there are about 460.

Officers say parents should remind children to stay vigilant not just during Halloween, but all year round.

"A lot of times when child is used as object something like that as offender they know them and already introduced in their lives," said Kaitlin Davis with TDOC.

Davis says they have an over 90 percent compliance rate with operation black out.

For a map of registered sex offenders in your area, you can click here.