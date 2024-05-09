NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opry Mills closed at 1:00 p.m. Thursday due to potential flooding from the Cumberland River.
The latest observed level for the Cumberland around 12:30 was 36.5 feet:
Sky 5 flew over the flooded areas this morning.
We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about when the Opry will open again.
