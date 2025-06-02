Opt for organic, wild-caught and ask about meat for healthier grocery choices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A healthy diet means eating plenty of veggies, fruits, and proteins. But those foods can sometimes contain pesticides, hormones, and other chemicals.

Let’s head to the store to find the healthiest and safest options to put in your grocery cart.

First stop: the produce section. This is where it pays to be picky.

The best way to avoid pesticides? Choose organic fruits and vegetables. Look for the USDA Organic seal — it means the food meets strict government standards.

“A heads up here. Labels like “natural” and “pesticide-free”—are not regulated and don’t have consistent meanings," said Consumer Reports' Trisha Calvo. "So you might want to do more research on the company to find out more about its products.”

Moving on to the meat and poultry section. If you can, try to buy organic here, too. The animals are raised on certified organic feed, which is produced without prohibited pesticides or animal byproducts, and they can’t be given antibiotics or hormones.

When it comes to seafood, wild-caught is your best bet. Unlike farm-raised fish, it’s not exposed to waters treated with added chemicals. If you buy farmed seafood, look for products from the U.S.

These farms tend to follow stricter regulations. Just be aware: the term “sustainably farmed” sounds good, but it has no legal definition and doesn’t guarantee a chemical-free product.

“Mercury is another concern in seafood, especially tuna. Consumer Reports tests found skipjack and light varieties on canned tuna contain much less mercury on average compared to albacore,” Calvo said.

If you buy meat from your local butcher or farmers market ask a few questions about how the animals were raised. It’s a great opportunity to learn about how the food you’re eating is produced.

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition created a great guide for connecting consumers with local producers. You can find it on our station website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.