NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than five years after Metro Council approved a deal to bring Oracle to Nashville’s East Bank, the tech giant has officially broken ground on its future global headquarters.

The ceremonial groundbreaking marks a major milestone for one of the largest projects expected to reshape Nashville’s waterfront and comes as Oracle’s planned investment has grown significantly since the project was first announced.

In 2021, Oracle proposed investing about $1.2 billion in the Nashville campus and eventually creating roughly 8,500 jobs. The projected investment now stands at $4.5 billion.

WATCH: Oracle breaks ground on $4.5 billion Nashville headquarters on East Bank

Oracle breaks ground on $4.5 billion Nashville headquarters on East Bank

The more than 80-acre development along the Cumberland River is expected to include offices, retail, green space and a pedestrian bridge connecting the East Bank to Germantown.

And Oracle is just one piece of a much larger transformation underway on the East Bank, alongside the new Nissan Stadium and other public and private development planned along the riverfront.

At Tuesday’s groundbreaking, Oracle leaders repeatedly emphasized that the company’s plans go beyond constructing a corporate campus.

Oracle CEO Clay Magouyrk, who grew up in Tennessee, reflected on how much Nashville has changed since he was younger and said Oracle wants to become part of the community already here.

“You have our commitment that we're here to be good neighbors and to actually help make Nashville be the place that we all want it to grow into,” Magouyrk said. “We wouldn't be here without you.”

While Oracle has ambitious plans for the East Bank site, Magouyrk said the buildings themselves are not the most important part.

“There's some incredible things that we're going to build, but none of them are nearly as important as the community that you've created,” he said.

Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia also stressed the company’s long-term commitment to Nashville and Tennessee.

“We're committed. We're here for the long term. We're here as an employer. We're here as a business partner. We're here as a neighbor, and we're here as a friend.”

Sicilia said Oracle believes the finished development will look very different from a traditional corporate headquarters.

“We really believe that there is no other corporate campus in the world that will look like this when it's finished,” Sicilia said. “You won't recognize it as a corporate campus, and that's been the goal all along.

Gov. Bill Lee called Oracle’s investment a “trajectory-changing” decision for both Nashville and Tennessee.

But Lee said the significance of major economic development projects ultimately comes down to what they can mean for individual families.

“Why that matters to me as the governor of Tennessee is because it changes the life of a family who has greater access to opportunity that they didn't have before,” Lee said. “And when we give a better life to Tennesseans, then we have leaned into the reason we all stand here in the first place.”

Deputy Gov. and Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said the impact could stretch beyond the jobs directly created by Oracle. During the groundbreaking, McWhorter said the project could represent roughly 20,000 direct and induced jobs and about $2.5 billion in annual economic impact.

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty also highlighted Oracle’s planned $4.5 billion investment and more than 8,000 jobs, saying the groundbreaking represents not only economic development but Tennessee’s growing role in technology and innovation.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell said the Oracle campus is part of a much broader goal of turning the East Bank into a neighborhood that serves the people who live in Nashville, rather than simply becoming another destination.

“We're intent on building an East Bank for Nashvillians,” O’Connell said. “An East Bank that isn't just a destination, but a place where people live, walk, gather, spend time outdoors, enjoy the riverfront, and experience everything that this part of our city has to offer, including a great place to work.”

O’Connell pointed to infrastructure intended to connect the East Bank with surrounding neighborhoods, including the recently opened River North Greenway and Oracle’s planned pedestrian bridge connecting River North to Germantown.

The mayor acknowledged that the transformation will take years and require patience as construction moves forward.

He told the crowd the orange cones Nashvillians will see in the years ahead should be viewed as “signs of progress,” with the goal of creating a more connected East Bank.

Healthcare is also a major part of Oracle’s vision in Nashville.

Company leaders pointed to the region’s large healthcare industry, research institutions, universities and growing technology sector as reasons Nashville is important to Oracle’s future.

Sicilia discussed Oracle’s work with Nashville General Hospital, Brentwood-based Quorum Health and Meharry Medical College. He also highlighted the company’s work with students at Nashville HBCUs pursuing STEM degrees, including internships, career development and hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence.

Oracle executives said the company sees opportunities to use its technology to reduce administrative work in healthcare and give providers more time to focus on patients.

Earlier in the groundbreaking ceremony, Nashville was described as becoming an important center for Oracle’s engineering, innovation and strategic growth.

The groundbreaking does not mean the entire development will appear overnight.

Construction is expected to happen in phases and take several years as Oracle builds out its East Bank campus.

The project will also unfold alongside several other major changes to the area, including the new Nissan Stadium and additional development along the Cumberland River.

But Nashvillians will not have to wait years to get their first close-up look at Oracle’s plans.

Oracle is inviting the public to learn more about the East Bank development later this week.

Visitors will be able to see 3D models of the future campus, learn more about what Oracle is planning and try out some of the company’s artificial intelligence technology.

The community events are scheduled for:



Thursday, Nov. 12: Public open house from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: Public open house from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Community Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Community Day is expected to include family activities, food trucks, live entertainment and Formula One experiences. The activities are free and open to the public.

The events give Nashvillians a chance to see what Oracle envisions for the property just days after the ceremonial groundbreaking moved the project into its next chapter.

“We're committed. We're here for the long term,” Sicilia said. “We're here as an employer. We're here as a business partner. We're here as a neighbor, and we're here as a friend.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com