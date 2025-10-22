Oracle's Nashville campus gets green light from Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has approved Oracle's massive River North Campus project, clearing the way for construction to begin on what the tech giant calls its world headquarters in Nashville.

The approval comes four years after Oracle first announced plans for the Nashville hub, marking significant momentum for the multi-billion-dollar development.

New updated renderings reveal the massive scale of the project — 2 million square feet of office space, retail, and a luxury Nobu-branded hotel spread across about 75 acres. The campus will also feature public walking trails along a new pond beside the Cumberland River, plus a pedestrian bridge connecting Germantown to the East Bank.

"The renderings look fabulous," said Jacob Kupin, who represents Metro Council District 19, which includes the Oracle campus site. "In my mind, I was probably picturing just some another office park and high rise, not that there's anything wrong with that, but it really is spectacular, it looks like you're out in the woods."

Kupin sponsored the bill that gave the project final approval.

Back in 2021, Oracle said it would bring $1.2 billion in capital investment and create 8,500 high-paying tech jobs to Nashville.

A representative for Oracle told Newschannel5 earlier this month that while an official groundbreaking has not been scheduled yet, planning for the event is currently underway.

"Oracle is excited to break ground on our state-of-the-art campus in Nashville," the representative said. "The new development will position Nashville as a hub of AI innovation, leveraging the city's dynamic culture, urban setting, and talented workforce. To enhance community connectivity, Oracle will build a new pedestrian bridge linking Germantown to the East Bank and provide more public green space along the riverfront. Oracle remains committed to collaborating with federal, state, and Metro government partners on all aspects of design, permitting, and construction for these new projects."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com