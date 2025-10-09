Oracle's Nashville headquarters project moves closer to groundbreaking after years of delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oracle's massive Nashville campus on the East Bank is finally approaching the construction phase, four years after the tech giant first announced plans to build in Music City.

The software and AI company revealed in 2021 it would establish a hub in Nashville, bringing high-tech jobs to the East Bank. But major construction has yet to begin, so we reached out to city and state leaders to figure out why.

Why so long of a delay?

"I think due to the planning and the careful consideration that Oracle is making toward that development, it just took some time and is taking time," said Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.

The scope of Oracle's Nashville project has expanded dramatically since its initial announcement. Last year, the company revealed the Nashville location would serve as its world headquarters. "I think the good news is Larry Ellison got much more involved in the project and I think wanted to see this site, this worldwide headquarters to be something very special and very unique," McWhorter said.

New project details

New renderings showcase the ambitious scale of the development: 2 million square feet of office space, retail and a Nobu-branded hotel spread across approximately 75 acres. The campus will feature public walking trails around a planned pond next to the Cumberland River and a pedestrian bridge connecting Germantown to the East Bank.

"The renderings look fabulous," said Jacob Kupin, who represents Metro Council District 19, which includes the Oracle campus site. "In my mind, I was probably picturing just some another office park and high rise, not that there's anything wrong with that, but it really is spectacular, it looks like you're out in the woods," Kupin said.

Kupin is assisting Oracle with several land rezoning requests that must go before the Metro Council. He expects this to be the final step before an official groundbreaking. "My understanding is they're getting really close to starting," Kupin said.

A representative for Oracle tells NewsChannel 5, while an official groundbreaking has not been scheduled yet, planning for the event is currently underway.

"Oracle is excited to break ground on our state-of-the-art campus in Nashville. The new development will position Nashville as a hub of AI innovation, leveraging the city's dynamic culture, urban setting, and talented workforce. To enhance community connectivity, Oracle will build a new pedestrian bridge linking Germantown to the East Bank and provide more public greenspace along the riverfront. Oracle remains committed to collaborating with federal, state, and Metro government partners on all aspects of design, permitting, and construction for these new projects."

Don Watson, senior vice president, Global Real Estate and Facilities, Oracle

McWhorter anticipates the first phase of buildings on the Oracle campus will open by 2030, based on his discussions with the company. "It's going to change [Nashville] so much," McWhorter said. "I think it's going to set the city apart from so many different cities across the world."

Oracle's Economic Incentives

The project represents the largest economic development initiative in Tennessee history, with Oracle investing over $1 billion in the Nashville campus. The company must create 8,500 high-paying jobs as part of the incentive agreement.

Oracle will receive $65 million in state grants to support the move. Additionally, the company will contribute $175 million toward public infrastructure improvements, including the pedestrian bridge, parks and environmental enhancements. In exchange, Oracle will receive a 50% property tax rebate for up to 25 years or until the $175 million infrastructure investment is fully reimbursed.

Despite the tax incentives, the development is expected to generate substantial long-term tax revenue for Metro Nashville.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.