Ordering ride through an app? Here are some tips on how to stay safe during your trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a long night out, many of us order a ride home. But after a driver from a ride-hailing app allegedly assaulted country singer Clare Dunn, safety during these rides has been put in the spotlight.

Police say the Lyft driver and Dunn got into an argument over a missed turn back in June on Highway 70. Dunn told police he became very angry after missing the turn, stopped on the side of the road, and forced her out of the car. She said he grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a ditch.

Lissette Delgado-Fitzgerald, president of the nonprofit ASSERT Empowerment Self Defense, said if you have a bad feeling during a trip with a driver, you can share your ride location with a friend.

"Some of the rideshares has instituted recently automatic location and destination updates to your friends and you pick who gets those and does it automatically on rides others will have start checking in on you if your ride stops for an extended period of time deviate from routes it will ping you and ask if you need help," Delgado-Fitzgerald said.

You can also try to end the ride early or try to ask the driver a few questions.

"That will slow down their reaction time, gives you time to interview the person to see what’s going on," Delgado-Fitzgerald said. "If they're trying to do harm, or if you're uncomfortable, you can use that time to call for help."

If things take a violent turn or if you know they're trying to harm you, Delgado-Fitzgerald says don't be afraid to use objects to protect yourself, like a water bottle, cell phone or purse.

The Lyft driver was arrested Monday and is currently out on bond.