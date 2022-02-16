Organization is fostering love by helping foster families with essential items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A month ago Kara Puckett did not expect her garage to be filled with clothes, books, and toys.

"Before we decided to do all of this I cleared out a bunch of stuff in the garage. I even said to Justin, 'I'm so glad all of this is gone and the garage is so nice and clean,' and now it's all a perpetual wreck whenever we receive donations. We're like, 'ugh just throw it to the pile,'" she said.

The Pucketts recently became foster parents and along the way realized families just like them could use a helping hand.

"I think the statistic is something like over 50% of foster parents quit after the first year, which I think is just you know astonishing. That should not be the case. There should be more support for families," Puckett said.

Seeing an immediate need, the Pucketts acted quickly and before they knew it, their garage and their empty bedroom became storage units.

In just three weeks, they've seen donations pour in.

"Antioch and the surrounding communities like Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Nolensville have all just shown a huge outpouring of love," Puckett said.

So much love that their garage is no longer able to keep up with the donations. But Puckett said as families grow, so will Nashville Foster Love Closet.

If you would like to help out, Nashville Foster Love Closet is in need of volunteers to help sort donations. The Pucketts have also set up an Amazon wishlist.