Organizations across Middle Tennessee celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural celebrations already underway throughout Middle Tennessee.

Maria Paula Zapata — senior director of programs at Conexión Américas — has been preparing for the month by putting together multiple events.

However, the nonprofit always helps the Latino community 365 days a year.

"Our resources and programs have really shifted to adopt the needs of the community. They have questions about where are they going to work? How are they going to buy a house or build a community?" Zapata said.

Zapata knows what it’s like to feel alone, so it’s important for Conexión Américas to make sure everyone feel included.

“Conexión Américas provides that space where the community cannot just feel respected and accepted but really celebrated and rejoiced," Zapata said.

So, with Hispanic Heritage Month underway, she wants the community to attend all the fun activities but also take time to appreciate the Latino contributions made to the history and culture of the United States.

"When one community is able to rise and prosper, I think that means prosperity of our entire Nashville community and Tennessee community," Zapata said.

Conexión Américas has many events planned for the entire month. You can find more information here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com